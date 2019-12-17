Caribou Nordic Ski Profile



The Caribou Vikings skiers both picked up team victories yesterday in Fort Kent. The skiers and coach were very happy to get the season started.

(Lydia Streinz):"I'm really excited about this season. We have a really strong boys team and a bunch of girls I didn't expect so that was really exciting yesterday in our first race so I am looking forward to the season.

(Emma Hixon):"Our team has improved greatly from last year. We have a very promising freshmen and we also have a Senior returning that is a big scorer for us."

The Vikings like all of the teams in the County got on snow very early this year and that has helped with technique and conditioning and the skiers are seeing the difference

(Brady Miller):" We have been out skiing a lot earlier than the downstate teams. I think that is an advantage over them."

Hixon:" I have noticed even since we started getting on snow that all of us have improved. I am excited for the rest of the season."

Streinz:" We have been working hard on technique and fitness and will continue that as the season goes on and I have seen huge improvements."

The boys team has several veterans returning and they are looking forward to a strong season as they concentrate on close finishing times

Miller:" We are hoping to be pretty close in those big races and have a close pack time."

Streinz says the team will continue to put in some tough training sessions to reach their goal

Streinz:" We are going to continue to get fit fitness is huge in Nordic Skiing. having those hearts and lungs that are able to go and the strength to keep up with it and technique is huge because you have to be efficient to make use of your fitness."

