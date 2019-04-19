Caribou Vikings look to defend State Tennis Championship

The defending State Champion Caribou boys tennis team is ready for another run to the States. The team lost some players to graduation, but they have a strong nucleus back.

(John Habeeb):" We have a great group of singles players. Parker Deprey and Sawyer Deprey and Gabe Rand are all very good singles players. They are a tough match for any team."

Parker Deprey returns to the number one singles spot this year. Deprey made it to the quarterfinals at the State Singles tournament last year. Deprey says the key to the start of the season is shake off the cobwebs.

(Parker Deprey):" It's our second time on the court. We are just going to try and take the kinks out of everything."

Gabe Rand is the only senior on the team and he is taking on a leadership role.

(Gabe Rand):" It is a little bit more pressure this year, but this group of guys is a lot of fun."

Rand and Deprey both played at the single spots last year and Sawyer Deprey moves to singles from his spot on the doubles team last year. The Vikings are a little less experienced at the doubles spots, but everyone feels the team could have another very successful season.

Rand:" I think we have a good enough team to make it back to states I am not sure if will be the same outcome but we are going to try to."

Deprey:"I think we are going to have a great roster again this year. Losing our four big seniors is going to be an issue, but I think our doubles teams are going to pick up the slack and we are going to have a great year."

Habeeb:" We are going to count on our singles players to win a lot of matches for us. Our doubles teams will help us by the end of the year. I have always said your singles players win matches and your doubles teams help you win championships."

