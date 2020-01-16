Caribou Wrestlers looking for successful season

Plenty of great things are expected from the Caribou Vikings Wrestling team this season. Daveson Perez caught up with the coach and a few wrestlers to discuss their goals for this season.

(Chico Hernandez): " So far it's been a marvelous season compared to say past seasons where we were low on numbers and last year we weren't so bad on numbers it was just the experience factor. That's paying in this year."

The Caribou Vikings wrestling team has grown in numbers this season.

Coach Chico Hernandez has some friendly advice on how they can get better.

Hernandez: "Right now it's listen to what coach says work hard in practice and do the moves that I'm teaching them and don't get creative."

One of the wrestlers to look out for this season will be junior Rylee Saucier

She has her own goals she wants to accomplish for this coming season.

(Rylee Saucier): "Really I just want to be looser on the mat. I'm usually more uptight and all of that but I want to get more comfortable with it...learn more moves and become quicker in speed. Just overall I want to achieve some more."

The Vikings are 6-4 to start the new year and they believe it's only up from there.

Coach Hernandez is expecting some solid performances moving forward…especially at regional s which they will have the honor of hosting this season.

Hernandez: "Hosting regionals is a really nice opportunity for the Caribou community. Brings in a lot...also we have our kids they're going to have to perform because their mommy's and daddy's will all be there so they better be performing really good because there is no where you can hide when you're at home."

With their increase in numbers this year, the Vikings are looking poised to make some noise the rest of this season as well as next.

Junior Angel Riopelle is looking forward to seeing what this new and improved team has.

(Angel Riopelle): "I wanna see what we got. Last two years have been kind of tough for us because we had small numbers. This year we have more experienced guys coming in as sophomores, juniors. Just want to see what we've got as a team."

The fate of this team is in their own hands...All they have to do is listen to the coach and of course try to not get pinned.

Daveson Perez Newsource Sports.

