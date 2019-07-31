Caribou and Mapleton square off in the County Little League Championship

The County Little League Championship featured ballers from Mapleton and Caribou. Back and forth game to start, Caribou put two on the board in the top of the first. Mapleton knocking on the door and Alex, big number zero, kicks the door down driving in one run. runner holds up at third, he would later score on a wild pitch.

Ballgame tied at two, Caribou goes to work in the top of the second, two runners on, Cooper smacks a single up the middle. One run comes around to score, then another run comes around to score. Cooper ends up on third after the errant throw. Vikings go back up two runs.

Next batter is Hayden, hits a chopper to shortstop, a bang-bang play called safe. Apparently, I thought he was out, about to do the zoom highlight in on the shortstop, but Hayden the hustler beat it out. He drives in Cooper to put Caribou up 5 to 2.

Hayden steals second and third, a wild pitch, but Mapleton pitcher Hunter gets on his horse, covers home, puts down the tag and sends Hayden packing. Hayden obviously not impressed with the call from Matt Bouchard. Hey, that's the way the cookie crumbles sometimes young fella! Mapleton made a late comeback but was thunderstruck by the weather. They had to cancel the game with 1 out and runners on 2nd and 3rd with Mapleton down 8-5. Caribou are your County little league champions.