Caribou girls tennis team reloads



The Caribou tennis teams were able to get outside and practice today. Some hard work over the weekend by Coach John Habeeb and Caribou Principal Troy Barnes made the courts playable today.

(John Habeeb):" We snowblowed for about six to eight hours on the weekend. We had good weather to help us clear the courts off. We are a little bit behind schedule, but compared to the other teams in the County we are ahead of schedule."

Both Caribou tennis teams claimed Championships last year the girls winning the Northern Regional title before losing in the States and the Boys claiming the state title. Over the next two nights we will profile the two teams.

The Vikings girls team has been one of the most successful teams in the area.

Habeeb:"A total of 11 Regional and 4 state Championships. We are usually in the mix at the end of the season."

Senior Hailey Holmquist is the only senior on the team and this is her fourth year with the Vikings

(Hailey Holmquist):" It is going to be a challenge because we lost about six seniors. We also have a bunch of freshmen coming up. It is going to take a lot of hard work to get back to where we usually are, but I feel pretty confident we will at least make it to Regional's."

Habeeb:" We graduated five out of seven starters but we have some veterans coming back and some new team members who are freshmen and sophomores that are going to start this year."

Holmquist is one of the top players in the North and is also looking for success in the State Singles Tournament.

Holmquist:" I am focusing on the team but also want to see how far I can make it in the singles."

The Vikings play their first match a week from today and have a busy start to the season.

Habeeb:" We are going to start with the home opener next Thursday so we still have about a week to get tuned up and ready to go. We are going to play John Bapst on Friday and host Hermon on Saturday. We have some pretty tough matches at the beginning of our schedule."