Class B North hockey awards are presented

Hockey post season awards have been handed out by the Northern Region Class B Coaches Association

The first team includes two County players Colby Carlisle of Presque Isle and Jason Collett of Houlton Hodgon.

Gage Letourneau of Presque Isle was named to the second team .

The third team all stars are led by Conner Demerchant of Presque Isle.

The Honorable Mention list includes two County players. Jonah Roy of Presuqe Isle and Noah Reynolds of Houlton Hodgdon

The All Rookie team includes Quinn Demerchant of Presque Isle

Jed Gilpatrick of Houlton Hodgdon made the All Rookie second team.

The All Academic Team includes Jonah Roy of Presque Isle and Nate Delucca of Houlton Hodgdon

Hobey Baker award is given to one senior hockey player at every High School in the Country. Carter Jackson of Presque Isle and Nate Delucca of Houlton Hodgdon were presented with the awards.

Carl Flynn and his Assistant Coach Darren Carlisle of Presque Isle were the Coach of the year winners.

