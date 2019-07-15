Cloukey's Charity Challenge another huge success



The Cloukey Charity Challenge was another huge success. Both courses were in great shape. We had to battle the bugs, but that just made it more challenging.

The first day of the event was held at Limestone Country Club and it turned out to be a warm day, but it was very successful.

Brad Boyles, Erica Moir Boyles, Darren Barnes and John Pelletier picked up the win shooting a 5 under 31. First net in the morning session went to Ray Miller, Graden McCrum, Mike Gardner and Kathy Gardner. 18 teams played in the morning. In the afternoon AJ Cloukey, Kati and Tony Roy and Jon Gulliver shot lights out they finished at 7 under 29. First net went to Judy Dombroski, Lester Ordway, Mike Brooks and Pete Weatherheard. 17 teams played in the afternoon session

On Sunday the golfers traveled to Long Lake Country Club in St David and once again a huge turnout with 19 teams in the morning and a couple of WAGM personalities walked away with trophies. In the morning Charlie Albert, Dale Danie, Leland Roix and Paul Brideau picked up the win shooting a 30. First low net went to

Reno Voisine, Kelley Fitrpatrick and some guy named Rene Cloukey....

Sunday afternoon the team of Kati and Tony Roy, AJ Cloukey and Jon Gulliver won for the second time them came in at 30 and on the net side,

Roy Michaud, Tammy Lothrop, Mike McNulty and Sports guy number two Matt St Jean picked up the title. 17 teams played the afternoon round.

In all just under 5000 dollars was raised for Aroostook Special Olympics. Thanks to the golfers and to the businesses who donated prizes and auction items to make the tournament a success.