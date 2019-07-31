This week marked the beginning of fall sports in the County. It's an exciting time as teams begin their journeys toward try to win a state championship. Even though we want the student-athletes to be as competitive as possible and push it to the limit, we also want them to be safe, especially their brains. While, football gets most of the nation's attention regarding concussions, but soccer can also put athletes at risk

I've seen kids that have received a concussion from heading the ball too many others were impacted because they collided with someone or hit heads with someone.

Marilee Scott is a certified athletic trainer at CPT in Caribou. She says she sees concussions in County athletes every year. Going for headers is an integral part of the game making repetitive head contact inevitable, but there are ways to decrease the risk of concussions.

Marlee says,"A good thing to do would be to focus on core strength, core strength will support the neck, so if an athlete is knocked down, their head won't be snapping back or if they are jarred into it will help control what the head does."

Scott says that she sees more girls than boys when it comes to concussions and according to a national study, female soccer players are 40% more likely to suffer a concussion while playing. Outside of making sure the neck and core are strong, there's another way to mitigate the risk of concussions

So the mouthguard protects those pearly white teeth, but what does that have to do with concussions? Dr. Cassidy an orthodontist says," If you get a blow to your chin, all that energy can transfer into the jaw joint which in turn can cause a concussion."

Dr. Cassidy added, "We started making free mouth guards 20 years ago and we make about 300 a year every year. So if they want us to make one for their athlete just give us a call and we'll take care of it."