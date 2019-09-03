Fort Kent is in the market for a new boys basketball coach.
Derrick Cooper is stepping down for personal reasons.
Cooper led Fort Kent to the playoffs in five of his six years including the teams first quarterfinal appearance in 16 years. The Warriors made the trip to Bangor in 2016 and lost to eventual champion George Stevens Academy in the quarterfinal game.The search for a new coach is now underway.
Cooper Steps down as Fort Kent Coach
