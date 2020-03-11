Corrigan ready for New England Championship

A Caribou girl will be toeing the line this weekend as she shoots for a New England Championship.

9 year old Quinn Corrigan is a foul shooting wizard. She has already won local, district and State Elks Hoop shooting titles. Corrigan needed an extra round of shooting to claim the State title.

Quinn Corrigan:" I tied the first girl 15 15 and we went into a shoot out and I got five of five and she made three of five.

This is Corrigan's first year competing in the foul shooting event. Her father Ryan has worked on her technique

Corrigan:" My dad he just teaches me to keep my elbow in and make my form good."

The 9 year old says that she has the same preshot routine before every shot.

Corrigan:" I usually just take one dribble and shoot it so I don't mess anything up."

It has worked for Quinn she has made 18 out of 28 on several occasions in practice. Corrigan says basketball is her favorite sport. She is already setting goals for high school

Corrigan:" I would like to be on the varsity team as a freshman."

Quinn says if she played varsity her freshman year she would do something that her uncle Kyle also accomplished playing for the Vikings Varsity in the first year of High School, but right now she is focused on another goal. She would love to win the New England Championship this Saturday in Portland because the winners compete at the National Championships in Chicago next month.

Corrigan:" That would be great because I have never been to Chicago before and it would be a really good experience."