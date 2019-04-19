County Dodgeball Championship

It's School vacation week and some youngsters[

were burning off some energy and being active this morning. The annual Northern Maine Community Recreation Association dodgeball tournament was held in Presque Isle. Youngsters from Fort Fairfield, Mars Hill, Madawaska and Presque Isle competed in two age divisions for County bragging rights. Some of the youngsters were showing off their strong arms while others were demonstrating their agility in avoiding the ball or making a diving catch. All in all it was quite a workout for the kids.