Four County teams will look to move a step closer to Regional Championship games.
Here is the semifinal schedule for Saturday.
Baseball
Jonesport Beals takes on top ranked CAHS Panthers in Mars Hill at 2pm
Central travels to Fort Kent for a 2 pm game
Hodgdon travels to Baileyville to play the Woodland dragons at 3pm
Softball
The top ranked Katahdin Cougars host Stearns at 3:15 in Stacyville.
County teams will play in semifinals
