County teams will play in semifinals

Four County teams will look to move a step closer to Regional Championship games.

Here is the semifinal schedule for Saturday.

Baseball

Jonesport Beals takes on top ranked CAHS Panthers in Mars Hill at 2pm

Central travels to Fort Kent for a 2 pm game

Hodgdon travels to Baileyville to play the Woodland dragons at 3pm

Softball

The top ranked Katahdin Cougars host Stearns at 3:15 in Stacyville.