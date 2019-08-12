Covered Bridge hosting Canadian Junior Championships



Covered Bridge in Hartland is hosting the Canadian Junior Championship for the first time. Brayden Sappier of Woodstock First Nations who plays out of the home course was first off the tee on Monday morning.

Brayden Sappier):" It felt great. The first time it is being hosted in Covered Bridge. It is a great honor."

Sappier and Daniel Kirby of Woodstock are the two local golfers who are competing. There is a buzz throughout the Western Valley region for the amount of people this event is bringing into the Hartland and surrounding areas.

(Wade Lapage):" Very exciting to have everyone in town and see all the people around. All the people and excitement at the golf course the parking lost is full and there is a lot of stuff happening here at the club."

People from as far away as Fredericton have volunteered to help at the event. There have been many positive comments from golfers parents and coaches about the area. The greens are in great shape and that is one of the things that the Covered Bridge administration is most proud of

Lapage:"Showcase what we have here at Covered Bridge. The greens are what really brings people here they are fast this week, they are lush and they are just top notch greens this week."