Trace Cyr of Presque Isle picks up the WAGM Northern Airwaves Athlete of the Week. Cyr won the Class B State Championship in the 200 meter dash and finished second in the 400. He also was a member of the 4 by 400 State Championship Relay team.
Cyr is Athlete of the Week
Posted: Thu 6:42 PM, Jun 06, 2019
Trace Cyr of Presque Isle picks up the WAGM Northern Airwaves Athlete of the Week. Cyr won the Class B State Championship in the 200 meter dash and finished second in the 400. He also was a member of the 4 by 400 State Championship Relay team.