Day three at Canadian Junior Golf Championship

There is just one more day in the Canadian Junior Boys Golf Championship at Covered Bridge in Hartland. The lead is down to two strokes after 54 holes of play.

Christopher Vandette of Quebec continues to lead the Championship, but the race is tightening up. Golf Canada National Junior Club teammate Jeevan Sihota of British Columbia is just two strokes back. Vandette shot a two over 38 on the back nine and ended the round at even part 72. while Sihota was at four under for the first nine and shot even par 36 on the back to finish at 4 under 68 for the day. Once again the gallery witnessed some outstanding golf from the competitors. Freddy D'angelo of Ontario lipped this eagle putt on number 18 and is in a five way tie for fifth at 7 under par.

Vandette claimed both the Junior and Juvenile Championships last year. Vandette aged out of the juvenile age group is looking to defend his junior title. Sihota leads the juvenile age group by four strokes and is in second place overall. The final 18 hole will be interesting. The leaders will be tee off at 11:12 Atlantic time Thursday morning and a little over 4 hours later the champion will be hoisting the trophy.