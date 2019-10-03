Defending Champions looking for another golf title



The defending Class C State Champion Houlton Shiretowners will look to have another great showing at the State tournament this weekend.

(Isaac Vega):" it feels great done it for four years straight now. Getting a little used to it, but it is a great feeling. It feels great ever year. It is the best time of the year. It is fun with your friends you get to go play golf and miss school.

The Shires graduated the majority of their team from last year's squad. Vega and Sophomore Collin Moody are the two who competed in the States last year.

(Collin Moody):"Take a leadership role and try to explain to them the difference between PVC and States. How different it is and how much more competitive it is."

Coach Dave Grant says the team improved throughout the year. He and the players agree they felt some pressure to continue the Shires winning tradition

(Dave Grant):" They kind of felt it a little bit, last year the bar was set very high. We had a great season last year and they want to carry on that tradition. I think they felt the pressure."

Vega:" I didn't feel much pressure I just wanted to sure everyone had a great year and felt comfortable playing golf at a competitive level."

Houlton finished second at the Penobscot Valley Championship at Hermon Meadows. The team struggled at times in the cold windy conditions, but Grant says if they play their game they could be in contention

Grant:" We got to cut our scores down quite a bit, but I feel given the right opportunity I think we will be ok."

Moody:" The key is all of us putting up low numbers and our four and five putting in a solid number."

Grant:" I think if they play up to their capability we are going to be right there."