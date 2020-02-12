Defending Champions looking for another title.

The Class B defending State Champion Caribou Vikings are looking for another deep run in the playoffs.

The players can't wait to run onto the Cross Insurance Center floor again.

(Alex Bouchard):" I am just excited to get back out on the floor at the Cross Insurance Center. Last year was my first time and it was awesome. I just can't wait to get back out there and play."

The Vikings have been a fun team to watch all season. They play hard and can put points on the board quickly.

(Parker Deprey):" We do a lot of up and down stuff in practice. Transition is how we get most of our points. We don't like to be in the half court set we like to go up and down and that is what we do in practice."

Bouchard:" Another thing is having fun. We play together as a team when we are having fun. Everybody having fun and working hard and we are a lot better off."

(Kyle Corrigan:" We are all about confidence in our group. I am a true believer that confidence carries you a long way and you can't get down on yourself. for the little things. You have to keep moving forward and control what you can control."

Everyone says the Vikings are the favorite to repeat as champions, but they know it won't be easy. Caribou ended the regular season at 17-1 that loss was in Hermon last month. The players and coach all agree the loss might have been a good thing for the team.

Deprey:" Not to have the pressure of an undefeated season helped us. It is one of those things we realize we had to focus up more. We are not unbeatable it can happen. Basketball is one of those sports where teams can have a bad night and that is the end of it especially in the playoffs. Everybody is undefeated in the playoffs."

Bouchard:" I think it was good for us it was an eye opener for us. We were able to learn from it and move on. I think everybody is having fun and working hard all year."

Corrigan:" It taught us not to be complacent. Not to be satisfied with where we are. We do have room to grow. Hermon plays stingy defense and we got stagnant on offense."

Anything can happen during the tournament and once again this year, just as they did last year they are taking it one day at a time.

Corrigan:" They are really buying into one game at a time. You can't overlook anybody and concentrate on the present and not worry about the future."