Deprey is named All New England soccer selection

A Caribou soccer player has been named All New England by the Maine Soccer Coaches Association.I

Parker Deprey of Caribou was surprised when his named was announced yesterday

(Parker Deprey):" I was really surprised. I didn't expect to get that award but I felt really honored when I got it."

The senior was one of the many reasons that Caribou went through the regular season undefeated and captured a Regional title.

Deprey says what makes the award even more special is the plays a fullback position and does not score a lot of goals

Deprey:" It felt good that people took notice that it is not always the offensive that wins games and that defense can step up too."

(Scott Hunter):" Moving him to the back he accepted that and loved it. For him to get the recognition he has as a center back defender really says how much of an impacts he makes on the field during the game"

Hunter also was recognized during the banquet as the Boys Coach of the Year.

Hunter:" I was very surprised about that because that is a state wide award for all classes. It means a lot because it is voted by my peers. I was very honored and humbled I did not expect it at all, but again a lot of that award is because I have a great team and a lot of really talented players." >

Deprey and teammates Cullen Caverhill and Alex Bouchard were all named to the Northern All State team. Also selected to that team was Keegan Gentle of Houlton and Andrew Nadeau of Madawaska.

On the girls side

Amanda Thibeault of Fort Kent was named the Class C Player of the Year. She also made the All State team along with Amelia Ivey and Sierra Hoops of Houlton and Katie Levesque of CAHS.

The All Region team that were announced last month were also honored during the banquet.