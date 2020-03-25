Dix named second team All State; Owls end year ranked sixth



The top Division 3 players in the state have been recognized by the Maine Men's Basketball Coaches and Writers Association. . Shyquinn Dix of UMPI was named to the Men's second team.

Dan Kane):" For a long stretch about 10 years I don't think we had many players on the Maine Basketball Coaches and Writers Association All State team. This will be third year in a row that we have had a player make the second team. Three years ago it was Kevin Collins last year it was Shyqinn Dix and this year Dix also made second team."

The curve upward is a good one for the Owls who struggled for a few years and are now stating to gain credibility again just like in the 1990's

Kane:" I know back in the 1990's we had some people on the first team , but there's a lot of top players in the State and making second team is something special."

The Coaches poll was also a show of respect for the team who just missed being ranked in the top five.

Kane:" We do a coaches poll so everyone in the State votes for the 11 Division 3 schools.We finished sixth just outside the top five and we finished ahead of schools like Bowdoin, Husson and St Joseph's and I think sixth is the highest we have been in the last 20 years."

