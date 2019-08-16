Dontato will be inducted into Maine Basketball Hall of Fame on Sunday



The Maine Basketball Hall of Fame will be inducting the Class of 2019 this weekend.

Longtime basketball Coach John Donato will be inducted. Donato started his coaching career in Houlton where his teams won 4 state championships and nine regional titles.His first state was in 1985, he then won again in 1986 and these highlights are from 1988 and the shires also won the 1991 State title. Donato won 9 Regional Championships during his Houlton tenure winning five titles in a row beginning in 1982, He also won Regionals in 1988, and back to back titles in 1990 and 1991 and again in 1993.

He also won a State Championship with the Lawrence Bulldogs in 2015. . Donato is closing in on 550 career wins and is currently coaching the Orono girls team.

Mike Bouchard who played for Katahdin is being recognized as a Legend of the Game. Bouchard graduated in 1979 and led the Cougars to the 1977 State Championship. The complete list of inductees is listed under related documents