Dutch Soccer Camps back in the County

The Dutch Soccer Camp has arrived back in the County and instructors Daniel Williams and Yuri Nascimento are happy to see everyone back.

(DW): "I love to see their smile. That's the most rewarding part. I love to see them grow up. How clever they are. How much better they get. You can see the ones that really put the time and effort in and they really do a great job and it's really fun to see them grow and have that success."

(YN): "I'm just happy to be back. It's great to see all these kids smiling and be back in the County. I missed it alot. At first I thought we wouldn't do it so as a coach and someone who loves what he does I'm just glad to be back."

The Dutch Soccer Camps will be going on for the next 3 weeks. This week they are in Caribou and as the days go by they'll be in Fort Kent, Houlton and Easton.

The coaches try to keep things simple for the kids they train.

(Daniel Williams): "It's a very simple game. Just let the kids play. It belongs to them. Just letting them enjoy it. Letting them be free. Not instructing them too much or over teaching them just letting them figure things out for themselves. Kids are smart. They will figure it out."

(Yuri Nascimento): "We try to come up with a game that they're going to be passing, score points by succeeding somehow. So we try to make it competitive and try to bring a game so they have fun as they do it."

At these camps the kids are the one who make the decisions.

(DW): "The kids really make the decisions. When we freeze it or stop the game, we're asking the kids what they could've done. How could they have done that differently. We don't give them the solution they have to come up with the solution themselves which leads to them remembering it longer and then using it longer."

Safety precautions are in place this year to make sure kids remain safe and socially distanced.

An effort to protect them during a time where health is of the utmost importance.

(YN): "Kids come in they have cones spaced out. They have their own area there six feet apart. We encourage them to use hand sanitizer. We don't let them share anything. No sharing at all. We try to keep small groups. No 11 versus 11. 9 versus 9 because we try to keep things more personal and smaller." >