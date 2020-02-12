Easton boys looking to take care of business



The Easton Bears will be competing in Bangor again this year. The Bears ended the regular season at 12-6 and are playoff bound.

(Camden Michaud):" I think we have done pretty well overall. We lost some games we should have won, but towards the end of the season we picked it up and that put us in a good position for the playoffs."

(Kooper Kinney):" Take it one game at a time. Focus on the game and don't look to far ahead and just give it 100 percent."

Brad Trask is in his first year as coach. He has come full circle after playing in High School for the Bears

(Bradl Trask:" It's a dream especially when you leave High School basketball and Aroostook County it is a big part of everything . To be able to come back and coach at Easton has been a dream for me."

Matt Pangburn is one of the seniors on the team and he has taken a leadership role.

(Matt Pangburn):" Freshman, sophomore and junior years I looked up the seniors we had. I learned from on how to be a great leader and lead by example. This year it happens to be the senior's team."

Trask says that he has seen a lot of improvement and maturity from the team throughout the year.

Trask:" The guys have really grown up from the seniors all the way down to my freshmen. Just learning how to play the game the right way. :Learning it is not going your way all the time and you have to play through it."

The Bears are now focused on playing at the Cross Insurance Center and their new goal is to make some noise.

Michaud:" Our goal at the beginning of the year to was to take it game by game and now that we are into playoff time win every game."

Pangburn:" Last year we were just happy to be there and this year we want to win some games."

Kinney:" Play every game 100 percent and have as little regrets as possible."

Trask:" It is a great experience to have. I was fortunate to play in Bangor when I was in High School. It is something you don't forget. Like the boys have said we are not just happy getting there we want to make a name for ourselves while we are there."