Easton girls overcome adversity early in the season

The Easton girls basketball team had to overcome some adversity early in the year, low numbers and illness.

(Bryan Shaw):" We had a really slow start with one girl being sick one week and another the next week .

(Emma Lamoreau):" We have a small team and just having somebody sick impacts your practices and the numbers you have for games."

(Lydia Ferris):" We had a very rocky start with people being sick and people just starting to come in. After we adjusted to that we started getting better."

Cecilia Morin):" It was so frustrating for me because all I want to do is play the game. It is hard when you have limited numbers."

The Bears have just one win on the season They have three games left and if they are able to pull off an upset they might be able to sneak into the playoffs.

Shaw:" We have some matchups here to finish out the season and one that is crucial to us making the playoffs."

The Bears are very young with just three seniors on the team. At the end of the middle school season they added some eighth grader to the varsity team.

Shaw:" I have got four eighth graders and three freshmen who make up the bulk of the team. That bodes well for the future.

Lamoreau:"It is a younger group and that bodes well for the future

Ferris:" We clicked and were all together during games and it was nice."

The Bears struggled with numbers the past two years, but the players all say they are proud to wear the Bears colors

Morin:"I tell anybody that I would not want to wear any other jersey. This is my school and I want to support it. I want to play for the Easton team for as long as I can and it is really special for me to be able to do that."

