Four county foul shooters have advanced to the State Elks Shoot in two weeks.

On the girls side Quinn Corrigan of Caribou won the 8-9 division and on the boys side

all three age group winners were from the County

Hudson Porter of Mapleton won the 8-9 division

Wyatt Oliver of Hodgdon won the 10-11 division and Braydnn Brescia of Caribou picked up the win in the 12-13 age group.

All four will now compete in the States later this month.