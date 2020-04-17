Ewings Sisters walk a marathon

It's a tough time to be a high school athlete. Spring sports events have been cancelled throughout the state of Maine. Athletes are now looking for unique ways to stay active. Two Greater Houlton Christian Academy Students decided to walk a marathon. Senior Teagan Ewings and her seventh grade sister Teanne ran their normal three miles and then walked over 23 miles to finish the marathon.

(Teanne Ewings:" I saw it on the internet before and a lot of people took like 12 hours to do and I wanted to beat that time and see if we could or not."

(Teagan Ewings):" Of course i am upset about track being cancelled especially my senior year and Teanne and I throughout quarantine have been trying to figure out different ways to exercise and stay fit."

Your first three miles you run away so you are used to that but the other 23 plus how difficult was that?"

Teagan:" It was different because walking is different from running because your knees lock. The back of my knees were feeling it and it was honestly just a really long time. It was more boring than anything."

Was there anytime during the walk that you said why are we doing this?

Teanne:" After like mile 17 it started to hurt and it was why are we doing this."

Teegan like all athletes is disappointed that the spring sport season has been cancelled. They are just trying to make the best of the situation.

Teagan:" Doing this we want to keep people on the positive side of all of this and not the negative about all this corona stuff. It is frustrating but also people need to stay positive and keep working out like they should."

The Ewings aren't the only County athletes to walk a marathon. Four Caribou athletes also completed a 26.2 mile walk this week. Caribou softball players Junior Brooke Moir, and Seniors Lexi Parker, Heather DeMerchant and Aliya Theriault also celebrated their High School careers by walking a marathon. They were all looking to celebrate sports and to be an inspiration to their communities. I am sure there will be many people who do this before the end of the school year.