Faulkingham and Sherman named new softball coaches

Even with the uncertainty of an upcoming season.

Schools are still making plans for the upcoming season including hiring new coaches. Hodgdon and SAHS have both named new softball coaches.

Hodgdon has named Mark Faulkingham as the new softball coach. Faulkington coached in the Houlton system for 15 years. He spent three year as varsity coach and prior to that coached the JV and middle school teams. Faulkington replaces Sarah Williams who stepped down earlier this year.

SAHS has named Paul Sherman the Warriors new softball coach. Most recently Sherman was the boys soccer coach and will be coaching the Warriors softball team for the first time. Sherman replaces Mackenzie York who coached the team last year.