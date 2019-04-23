Flynn named Captain of Maine Women's Hockey team

It's quite an honor a University of Maine Women's hockey player.

Presque Isle's Jillian Flynn has been named the captain of the Black Bears team. Flynn has played only a total of 74 minutes in net in her three season, but her presence for the team has gone beyond her play in goal by being a vocal leader on the bench.

Flynn is just the second goaltender to be named a Black Bear Captain. She is the first woman from Presque Isle to suit up for the Black Bears and play Division 1 hockey.