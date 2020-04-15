Flynn named unsung hero



A major award for University of Maine senior Jillian Flynn.

The Presque Isle graduate who was captain of the Black Bears women's hockey team was named one of three unsung heroes by the New England Hockey Writers Association. Flynn was a four year back up goaltender for the Bears and despite not playing a minute this season was a huge part of the Bears team chemistry.She demonstrated leadership on and off the ice as captain of the team. She is also a three time Hockey East All Academic team member. . Flynn said she was humbled to receive the Joe Tomasello Unsung Hero Award.

I was shocked at first of course. I read a little bit about the award and I realized it is a pretty special award for that I am incredibly humbled and honored by it. I took a second and read through the list of Honorable Mentions and the other two players that got this award with me . Such incredible people and athletes. It was a pretty cool group to even be a part of. I am very honored and very surprised so it was a great feeling for sure."

