Fort Fairfield Hall of Fame 2019

As part of the Maine Potato Blossom Festival, the Fort Fairfield High School welcomed several new members into the Tiger Hall of Fame.

Some familiar faces were enshrined like head girls soccer and head baseball coach John Ala. He's been coaching at Fort since 2001 and has reached the Northern Maine final three times as the varsity baseball coach.

Another inductee is athletic director Tim Watt who has called Fort Fairfield high school his home since 1985.

Other inductees included, Chink Cyr, a four sport athlete who graduated from Fort Fairfield in 1977, Barry Gill class of 1974, he skied, ran track and played golf and last but certainly not least Bob Osterblom. He graduated from Fort in 1965 and in 1976 was first ever Fort Fairfield track and field coach, mentoring 3 individual state champions and several Eastern Regional champions.

Congratulations to all the inductees.