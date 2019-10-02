Fort Fairfield Tigers ready for State golf.



The Fort Fairfield golf team will compete for a state title on Saturday. Fort Fairfield dropped golf as a varsity sport two years ago,but Seniors Dawson Watson and Wyatt Keegan asked to start the program again.

(Wyatt Keegan):" Basically we talked to our Athletic Director he basically got us set up so i really want to give a big thanks to Mr Watt for that."

The Tigers won the Aroostook League Championship and posted a low enough score to qualify for the State Team championship this weekend at Natanis.

(Dawson Watson):" Feels real good because of all the time put in to trying to get the golf team started and all of us making it so that helps."

Keegan and Watson are both relatively new to the sport, but they spend a lot of time on the course.

Keegan:" I just started messing around a couple of years ago. Really didn't start playing to much until this past summer. Last year is when I started coming out and playing some holes for real."

Watson:" We got into golf a little bit last year and we are out here almost every day so we thought we might as well try to start a golf team."

Three Fort Fairfield golfers qualified for the State individual championship. Chase Coiley won the County title and Watson also qualified easily. Keegan had to play well on the back nine after shooting a 49 on the front to make the states. He shot a 41 on the back and a 90 to meet the qualifying standard.

Keegan:" I was kind of shocked I knew I needed a bogey and when I made that first putt and put it close I knew that I sealed the deal right there."

Several of the golfers are also members of the soccer team. They said they are able to juggle the schedules and have enjoyed playing both sports

Watson:" Usually soccer goes later and golf goes after school so that helped quite a bit."

This Saturday is a chance to take in the State Championship atmosphere.

Keegan:" It's like a team bonding moment. There are a lot of good teams out there like Houlton and St Dom's. They are going to do very well down there, but we are going to go down there and give it all we got."