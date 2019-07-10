Fort Fairfield native Ben Teer hosts dribbling camp

Earlier tonight in Fort Fairfield, Machias native Ben Teer sets out each summer to do just that. Teer played DI ball at Iona College standing at just five foot nine inches tall. After his career came to an end, he now preaches the dribbling bible across the state of Maine. Tonight's camp was just for the ladies, and players from Fort Fairfield, Washburn, Caribou, Presque Isle, and Canada tried to up their game under Teer's tutelage. With a long Spring, Summer and Fall lay-off from basketball, his camp is a good way for County ballers to get back to basics.