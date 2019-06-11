Fort Kent baseball success

The Fort Kent baseball team is looking to cap off a very successful season with a Regional title on Wednesday night. Tracey Hart has been coaching the Warriors since 2012 and he said his goal when he took over was to change the mindset of the team.

Hart:" I think one of the biggest changes was taking baseball a little more seriously then we had in the past. That was one of the big things. Just taking it seriously."

Hart says the team had success in the past with playoff appearances, but there was also a stigma that he wanted to change

Hart:" We didn't try so hard because all the chips are stacked against us. We get on the field late. We play seven games in seven days those sorts of things."

The Warriors are 17-1 on the season and that is the most wins by a Fort Kent baseball team in history. Hart says that everyone has contributed to the teams success.

Hart:" On any given day I have 14 kids who will do whatever it takes to win. That is the beauty of it. When we step onto the field I never know who is going to step up and be the hero for that day."

The team has come from behind several times this year and picked up late wins. That included coming back from a five run deficit to Bucksport in the quarterfinals

Hart:" Forget about the scoreboard forget about the moment just go out there and get a good pitch to hit and hit it. if EverReady goes up there and one hit at a time we will chip away at the lead and we did."

Back in 2017 Fort Kent made headlines by knocking off top ranked and defending Regional Champion George Stevens Academy in the quarterfinals. Hart said he had one simple goal when he started coaching the team.

Hart:"The goal was when I first started coaching was to put baseball on the map in Fort Kent and I hope that we have done that."