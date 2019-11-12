Fort Kent Northern Regional Champions

The Fort Kent girls soccer team looking for a second straight Class C Title. The Warriors will be playing in Falmouth tomorrow night at 5:30 against Traip Academy of Kittery

Doug Cyr:" It is our second year so I am hoping the nerves won't be as bad as last year. I know my girls are good team they are confident. They know it is going to be a challenge against Traip. They are an equally strong team as Southern Champions."

The Warriors and Houlton played a hard fought double overtime game on Tuesday with the Warriors prevailing and advancing to the States

Cyr:" Houlton has always been a good challenge for us we split on the regular season. Coming out with that victory really set the tone for my girls and what to expect."

Fort Kent lost some key players to graduation last year, but they returned the majority of the team and that has helped with the butterflies

Cyr:" The entire squad is pretty much the same as last year. We lost five seniors last year and picked up a few freshmen. The talent is there the nerves have kind of weaned out during the season and they have been solid the last half of our season."