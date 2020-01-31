Fort Kent Wrestling has small numbers, but big effort

Fort Kent Wrestling has had a challenging year. Small numbers have been holding this team back, but that's not stopping them from putting forth their best effort. Daveson Perez has the story.

Scott Dubois SOT: "I'm feeling really good to start the 2020 season. We have a small team. Young team. We're rebuilding but a lot of good talent."

As Fort Kent Wrestling coach Scott Dubois described...the Warriors are rebuilding this season.

However the small numbers didn't stop coach from scheduling the TOUGHEST competition for HIS crew to start the wrestling season.

Dubois: "Well it puts into perspective where they are. We identify strengths and weaknesses and we work on them from there."

The Warriors have a number of talented wrestlers.

One goes by the name Jaren Hartt.

He took 1st place in the 106 pound division at the M-C-I Husky Winter Classic wrestling tournament at the end of 2019.

That success has him wanting MORE in 2020.

Jaren Hartt SOT: "I kind of set a goal for myself that I want to place in states. It's mostly what my new year's resolution is. So hopefully I can get there and end up doing pretty good."

The Warriors are currently sitting at 3-6 in their division, earning 2 wins against Penobscot valley and 1 against Calais.

They have a reputation of taking it to teams despite their small numbers and are looking to continue that trend the rest of the wrestling season.

Larry Nadeau SOT: "My team goals is to all do really well personally. Improve upon ourselves and we're a small team but it'd be nice to make a statement at every meet. Even though we really have small numbers."

Lance Daigle SOT: "As a team I think our team is going to be going really forward. We're all pushing extremely hard and we just want to achieve and do the very best that we can."

Fort Kent has a small group... but it's a determined one that welcomes the opportunity to surprise people.

They are a team to keep an eye on as the wrestling season comes to a close.

Daveson Perez News Source Sports.

