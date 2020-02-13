Fort Kent girls team happy to be in the playoffs



The Fort Kent Warriors are preparing for the playoffs. The Warriors are very young and they also played a very tough schedule and that made for a slow start for the squad but they are looking forward to a preliminary game

(Madison Saucier):" It feels really good especially since we had a tough season so kind of rewarding knowing that we still made it."

(Desirae Hafford):" Feels really good considering we started off really rough. As the season went on we started working together better. it is nice to have a chance to go farther."

Coach Kelly O'Leary says this is a young squad and they had to overcome inexperience and other factors

(Kelly O'Leary):" The schedule is really tough. I knew we had talent coming in with the freshmen and I knew the seniors and juniors were pretty good. We lost our center Hannah Chasse who stepped away for health reasons. That slowed us down a little bit. It took us a while to get competitive, but we have been competitive in every game."

Saucier and Hafford say the team members know each other well because they all play multiple sports.

Hafford:" We are a lot closer for sure. We started communicating a lot more with each other. We just started having a lot of fun toward the end of the year."

Saucier:" We are all pretty close everyone plays the same sport. I meet them on the softball diamond and Des on the soccer field."

The Warriors are not giving up on this season, but O'Leary says the future is bright for the team.

O'Leary:" We knew the program was going to be down a little bit this year because of the schedule and health issues that we had. Eric our AD here has done a great job with middle school level developing players. He has numbers and a lot of talent so even next year with the eighth graders coming in it looks really promising."