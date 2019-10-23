Freshman looks for Regional title



The Regional Cross Country championships are Saturday in Belfast. A county runner is one of the favorites to win the Class B girls Championship.Freshman Annalise Jandreau has led the Wildcats all season long. She won the PVC and Aroostook League titles and finished 26th in the Festival of Champions. Jandreau is taking her success in stride and knows there will be some pressure on her

(Annalise Jandreau):" I tend to always get nervous for every single race no matter the intensity. I am trying to calm myself down because I know if I get in my head to much I won't succeed as I want to."

(Mandy Graham):" She has had a fantastic year. I am super excited for her. She has a really good chance of winning regoinals and even possibly States. She has put in so much work this year. She is very dedicated and trained all summer. If we don't have races on Saturday she trains that day."

Jandreau and Caribou freshman Kayley Bell have been battling all season with Jandreau winning the head to head matchups. Cats Coach Mandy Graham who ran in four regional championships says the race is intense

Graham:" It's the hardest race of the year because everyone is trying to compete to get to that top 30 spot to get to States because States is the top race all year. Everyone really wants to go to that. To go out there and run the best race you have ever ran. Don't leave anything on the course."

Jandreau:" There is a little more pressure because especially like how well I have been doing it's like I would be letting people down if I didn't win. I just have to try as hard as I can."