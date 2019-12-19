GHCA Eagles look to soar

The Greater Houlton Christian Academy Eagles made history last year when they won a playoff game and advanced to the Cross Insurance Center. The Eagles are looking for another successful season.

Matt Day):"We picked up right from square one in practice and we only got taller and bigger."

The Eagles are one of the taller teams in Class D

Day:" We were real big last year and over the summer time they did all their soccer and cross country and I came back that first practice and couldn't believe how tall they were. They ate their vegetables."

GHCA lost two players from last year's team including Isaac Potter who was their leading scorer. The team returns three starters from last year's team

(William Austin):" A pretty similar group of guys and I think we all work together well and it should be a good year."

The Eagles will also be playoff ready thanks to a tough schedule.

(Parker Brewer):" I think it is going to be good to face Woodland in the regular season and teams like that. We picked up Easton which is going to be a good team. It's kind of tough to get ready when you play those easy schedules. You are not seeing much of the skill level that you are going to see in Bangor. I think it is going to be a lot better this year.

The Eagle stopped SAHS in the quarterfinals and then took on Jonesport Beals in the semifinals. GHCA had the lead early ,but the Royals used their experience and ball pressure to pick up the win. the game was a learning experience for the Eagles

Austin:" I think we can carry a lot over from last year. Just do our best and make it back where we were."

Day:" Some mistakes last year fundamental boxing out. They hung their heads and hopefully we can take that experience and move on from there."

Parker Brewer is one of the wide bodies inside for the team and he is looking forward to a successful senior season.

(Parker Brewer):" I am ready I am excited it is going to be a fun year. Since Isaac is gone there is a lot more responsibility especially for me this year to pick up the slack where he left it."

