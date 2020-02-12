Girls Preliminary playoff scores

The girls Preliminary playoffs were held on Tuesday night at the higher seed. The winners will now advance to the quarterfinals in Bangor.
Class B North Preliminaries
Winslow 56, Caribou 35
Houlton 56, Foxcroft Academy 41
John Bapst 52, Oceanside 40
Ellsworth 35, Mount Desert Island 33
Class C North Preliminaries
Fort Fairfield 54, George Stevens Academy 27
CAHS 78, Searsport 37
Narraguagus 64, PCHS31
PVHS 55, Fort Kent 33
Central 48, Hodgdon 35
Calais 81, Woodland 23
Class D North Preliminaries
Ashland 53, Jonesport-Beals 37