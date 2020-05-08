Golf courses open

It's been a long winter and even though it was cold and wet today some golfers couldn't wait to hit the links today. Just like other parts of the state precautions are being taken to allow people to enjoy a day on the course.

Barry Madore:" Yes there are changes as you can see we just had foursomes go off with tee times at 12 minute intervals one cart per person. There are other restrictions involved the flag stick has to stay in the hole all the time. Things have been removed from the golf course no benches no ball washers anything that would have a lot of common touching."

Madore also said that golf carts are being sanitized after each use. The golfers were bundled up as they prepared to tee it up for the first time.The weather pretty similar to the end of last season

Rod Mahan:"We are out here today to enjoy this fine weather it is going to be up to 40 degrees and a little bit of snow flurries, but I am with a very special group of players and this the way we left it last fall."

Mahan is part of a group who play at noon several days a week. This is a chance to laugh and enjoy some time outside and to socialize after spending some extra time inside due to the coronavirus.

Mahan:" It's better than anywhere else. I have been quarantined and I have grown a nice beard as you can see so it is great to be outdoors enjoying it."

