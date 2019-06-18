Graves named new Caribou Athletic Director

Caribou has named a new Athletic Director.

Evan Graves was voted to the position by the RSU 39 School Board last evening. Graves is no stranger to athletics in Caribou. He has been the nordic ski coach for several years and has also worked with cross country and track and field. Graves will continue to teach Phys Ed at the Caribou Middle School.

He will be stepping down as Nordic Ski Coach in Caribou and will also step down from his Cross Country Coaching position in Presque Isle. Graves replaces Dave Wakana who retired at the end of the school year. We will have a story with Wakana on his career at Caribou HIgh School later this week.