Hamel steps down as Snowdogs Coach.

The Aroostook Snowdogs basketball team will have a new coach next year[

Brian Hamel who coached the Special Olympics basketball team for the past eight years told the players last evening that because of his job he will be relocating to the Bangor area and won't be able to continue to coach the Snowdogs. Hamel said it was very emotional last night when he told his players because they have developed a very special bond.

I didn't know eight years ago how they were going to impact my life. This has been a life changing event for me. I just enjoy every minute of being the Snowdogs Coach. I am so proud of my athletes and proud of how far they have come and the self respect. It has been an incredible opportunity for me.>

The Area Management team presented Hamel with a basketball. Hamel developed relationships with several High School teams in the area and the Snowdogs would compete with them in Unified games. There are over 30 players on the Snowdogs team and every March Coach Brian and his assistants would take the squad to the Portland area for the State Special Olympics basketball tournament. Over the years the Snowdogs were very successful capturing several team medals.