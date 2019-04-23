Opening Day in the County: Hodgdon Softball/Baseball Pick Up Wins

Opening day for softball and baseball finally arrived in the County. Hodgdon held serve at home picking up a pair of wins.

In the softball match-up, Hodgdon jumped out to an early four nothing lead. The Beavers got two back in the top of the second, but later on the floodgates opened up and the Hawks won 13-2. The cooperative is paying off for them already as East Grand's Jordyn Cowger started and pitched four strong innings for the Hawks. Autumn Ganzel smashed two doubles and had three RBIs to lead the way at the plate.

On the baseball field, Austin Winslow, Andrew Tuttle, Josh Foster, and Silas Graham pitched a combined five inning no hitter, striking out 12 and walking none. At the plate, Brock Thompson drove in three runs. Hawks won 15 to zero.