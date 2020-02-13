Hodgdon girls 13 win season

The Hodgdon girls basketball team won 13 games this year. That is the most in several years. The Hawks will hit the road for a prelim game next week.

(Wendell Harvey):"We are looking forward to a playoff game. It looks like we could get East Corinth this year. Things could change, We are very excited and the girls are eager to get a trip to Bangor this year."

(Lauren McGillicuddy):" I am very proud of the girls. They are all outstanding and very talented. We all work very good together."

The Hawks have a mix of veterans and new comers and also have two players from Greater Houlton Christian Academy on their roster.

Harvey:"We have two seniors four juniors and a couple of good freshmen come in this year. We have five freshmen come in and a couple that played minutes for me this year. Very pleased with the program.

Harvey started coaching the team when this group of seniors were freshmen and they have improved each and every year.

Harvey:" When we first came in we struggled, but we have improved each year and that is what we are trying to do and get to Bangor."

(Autumn Ganzel):"It's been eight years since the girls have made it to Bangor so we are hoping to break that record."

McGillicuddy:" It would be amazing we have not been in there forever. None of us have set foot on the Bangor floor and it would be amazing to get there."

