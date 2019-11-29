Homecoming for Ryan Soucie

The Caribou and Presque Isle preseason tournament always brings up quality opponents from other parts of the state. Lake Region, Brewer and Windham boys and the Cheverus boys are getting a taste of County basketball. The trip the County is a homecoming for Caribou grad and Cheverus coach Ryan Soucie.

Ryan Soucie:" I feel a lot of pride to be able to bring my guys up here and let them experience what it is like to play basketball in the County and the amount of pride that goes with that. It is really cool for me to be able to show them around and say that is the lockeroom I changed in. They are excited they were kind of wondering where we were going and headed to, but I think they are excited to see a different part of the State. None of my guys have ever been north of Bangor so this is a good experience for them to see a different part of the State.

Soucie graduated from Caribou back in 1998 and he is looking forward to walking into that gym and remembering his High School career.

Soucie:" I haven't been in that gym for a decade or so . I dcan't wait to see Coach Corrigan and congratulate him. Just to watch that run and it was really cool. Just the sense of pride I felt as an alum."

Cheverus is very young and competes in the Class Double A with some of the best teams in the State. Soucie says that playing in this tournament with quality opponents will help prepare for a tough regular season.

Soucie:" These teams know how to play they are well coached. This is a great opportunity for us to play against quality competition. To execute things we need to start to execute as we get into our own league play."