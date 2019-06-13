Hotham is Northern Airwaves Athlete of the Week.

Bradley Hotham of Katahdin had an eye popping performance in the Class D Quarterfinals. Hotham pitched 6 1/3 innings and struck out 18 Stears hitters. That means that 18 of the 19 outs registered by Hotham were by strikeout.
Congratulations to Bradley Hotham of Katahdin the WAGM/ Northern Airwaves Athlete of the Week.
Posted: Thu 5:54 PM, Jun 13, 2019
