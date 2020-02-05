Houlton Cheerleaders ready for States



Three County Cheering Squads will be competing in the State Championships on Saturday in Augusta. The CAHS panthers will be looking for their 12th State Championship in 13 years in Class D, the Presque Isle Wildcats will compete in Class B and the Houlton Shiretowners will be competing in Class C. Over the next three nights we will talk to all three squads about qualifying for the States. Tonight the Houlton Shiretowners.

(Renae Foley):" We are really excited about our routine. We continually make changes to it and we look at our score sheets really closely. We look at what the judges have for comments and try to work on areas that they give us to improve on."

(Maggie Russell):" We have done a lot of changes. They have been working really hard. Every year right around this time there is a lot of sickness and we have been dealing with that. They are doing the best they can and we are excited for States."

The members of the team are looking forward to this weekend and they feel they are getting better each and every competition

(Emily Shaw):" We are working harder and the scores are going up."

Paige Ford has missed part of the season because of a broken leg. She misses being on the mat

(Paige Ford):" It is so hard because I have cheered all four years of High School. I love being here watching the team, but when I get to competition it is like so sad. It is really emotional because I wish I could be on the floor."

The Shiretowners are always making adjustments to the routine. They have been battling illness and injuries, but they are looking forward to nailing it on Saturday. Lexi Crouse talks about her favorite part of the routine.

(Lexi Crouse):" I love our pyramid this year. Right now we have switch ups on the end and in the middle we have some show go.

Ford:" We are so close to being up there and I think we can bring it together for the States."