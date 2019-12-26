Hudson joins 400 win clib

Presque Isle girls coach Jeff Hudson joined some elite company recently when he won his 400th game. Hudson has been coaching for 26 years five in Limestone and the past 21 in Presque Isle.

Hudson:" We have had some great players here at Presque Isle and even at Limestone the few years I was coaching. I had great players, but Presque Isle we have really been blessed to have so many talented players."

Hudson's run of success includes three State Championships, four Regional titles, six appearances in the Regional title game. His teams also reached the semifinals 10 straight years.

Hudson:" I am really lucky they listen they buy into what we say. They play really hard. The team we have this year plays as hard as any time we have had recently and we are blessed."

It's now secret the Wildcats lost to jack threes and the veteran coach says that his teams have changed with the times and tried to be innovative

Hudson:" I think we were one of the first teams to start dribble drive. We expanded from there. We do shoot a lot of threes last year we shot more threes than twos. It has become a big part of our game and is a big part of basketball in general."

Hudson credits his players for the success, but he also says that the school community has been very supportive.

Hudson:" Presque Isle High School has been very supportive from Mark White to Dr Johnson and the Superintendents we have had. It is a great place to coach. I think all the Coaches in SAD 1 would say the same thing it is a great place here."

The Presque Isle graduate says that he has several close friends in the coaching field and he loves talking hoops with them

Hudson:" I coached with some great Assistant Coaches like Ralph Michaud and Dan Duprey and those guys before that. I have some good friends Tim Prescott and Dillon Kingsbury that I can talk basketball with and they make it fun."

Hudson's success is second to none During his 26 year career he has averaged over 15 wins a year and has missed a trip to Bangor just once in his 21 years in the Star City. He said that when he first started coaching he wasn't thinking about a total number of victories, he just wanted to be successful.

Hudson:" The goal has always been honestly to win games to win State Championships, Eastern Maine Championships. I just wanted to win to take down nets and make it a big thrill for the kids. I remember playing and I just wanted to take down the net and now that I have been involved in several teams that took down the nets to celebrate that and it has been special."