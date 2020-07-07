Humphrey shares the lead at the Maine Amateur

County golfers had quite a start at the Maine Amateur at Biddeford Saco Country Club.

Jon Humphrey of Presque Isle is tied for the clubhouse lead at 1 under par 70. Ralph Michaud who plays out of both Presque Isle and Aroostook Valley Country Club finished at one over par two strokes off the lead.

The two golfed a practice round together yesterday and it was a tale of two days for Humphrey.

(Jon Humphrey):" I don't know if I broke 90 yesterday the first time playing the golf course. Whatever trouble there was yesterday I found it. I got to the golf course at 7 o'clock for an 8:55 tee time and I got on the range and hit a bucket of balls.

(Ralph Michaud):" His practice round he really struggled and you could tell that he thinking a little bit too much and we had a conversation last night. Jon just go out and play your game and you are a good enough player to score and when he came in with 70 I said Oh I didn't know you were that good."

Golf video courtesy WMTW

This was Humprey's first time playing in the Maine Amateur and he said he just stayed focused.

Humphrey went out early on the first day and will go out late in round two when the weather conditions might be a little less favorable on Wednesday. He said that during the the first round he just stayed focused

Humphrey:" I think I hit driver three or four times all day other than that I was hitting hybrid. Any time I got in any trouble off the tee I took my medicine and got up and down for par three out of four times when that happened."

Michaud has had success in the Maine Amateur finishing tied for 16th two years ago. He said that his first round started out as a struggle.

Michaud:" After that third bogey on the fourth hole I am thinking I might have to withdraw. I didn't feel comfortable with my back and each hole got more loose. I guess the golf swing helps it loosen up. To rally and shoot 72 is like now you are not only in contention to make the cut but you are only two shots off the lead and that is pretty cool too."