Junior Golfers get another look at Covered Bridge

The Canadian Junior Golf Championships at Covered Bridge Country Club in Hartland are under a month away. Several of the top golfers from Eastern Canada are at the course this week for the Future Links Atlantic Championship.

Covered Bridge will be hosting it's first national Juniorr Golf Championship next month .This week some of the top Junior golfers from the Maritimes and parts of Quebec and Ontario are getting another look at the course before the Nationals.Ben Callaghan of Stellarton Nova Scotia saw the course for the first time yesterday and shot a 2 under 70 and shares the first round lead. This is an important week for the Abercrombie Golf Club member

(Ben Callaghan):" I really just tried to stay relaxed. I knew I was hitting it well and just needed to keep the confidence going."

Daniel Kirby of Woodstock plays at Covered Bridge. Kirby also shot 2 under today.

(Daniel Kirby):" It was 2 under par so you can't complain about that during a tournament. I hit 18 greens in regulation so the putter wasn't to hot today, but I am happy with what I did and just looking forward to the next two days."

Brayden Sappier of Woodstock First Nations has an exemption into the Canadian Junior. He shot a 2 over 74 and made a great recovery on 18

(Brayden Sappier):" I was over in the woods and had to punch out then chipped to about five feet and sank it for my par."

Callaghan is still looking to qualify for the Canadian Junior Championships and he is looking to stay focused on that goal this week.

Callaghan:" I have confidence after today. Just keep it going. Today was a great day out there and limit the mistakes again tomorrow and keep it going."

Kirby and Sappier both have local knowledge of the course, but they say that playing against this type of competition is beneficial

Kirby:" Be able to play at a high level just before nationals on the same course. It prepares you and gets you in the same mindset because you just know how to adapt to it."

Sappier:" Nationals is hosted here at Covered Bridge so I pretty excited for that. This is good prep for it."

Kirby will be playing in his third straight Canadian Junior Championship next month.

Kirby:" Played well, but let the pressure get to me. I think I am a lot more comfortable and shooting better scores now and should be able to play well here."

