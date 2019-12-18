Katahdin girls start 3 sophomores



The Katahdin Cougars girls basketball team is very young. They start three sophomores, but even with the youthful makeup of the team they are looking forward to a successful season.

Shaun McAvoy):" We are really a young team, but everbody gets a long and everybody works hard in pracitce and I think that is going to help us go quite a ways this year.

(Makayla Hartsgrove:" The sophomores have played since second grade together. "We are pretty clicked together."

(Emily Beyer):" We have played our whole lives together and know each other well. We work really good together.

The Cougars lost three players to graduation last year and start one just one senior this year. Katahdin has always been known for playing tough defense and that will be a key to their team again this year.

(Lily Cullen):" We are focused we have to play tough defense because defense wins games. We are going to run and make our layups."

Hartsgrove:" Our whole team is fast this year We are going to fill the running game this year."

(Maizy Cullen):" I think we have done a good job moving the ball up the floor and our defense is key. We have a really nice 1-3-1 that we are working with."

McAvoy:" I really like the uptempo and really believe that defense wins games. We have a ways to go but we are really working on our defense."

The team has once again set a goal of playing on the Cross Insurance Center floor in February

(Danielle Libby):" I hope we can go farther than the quarterfinal I think we have speed and I think we are ready to do it."

Katahdin plays a very difficult schedule again this year and they know that the regular season will help them prepare for the playoffs. Once agian this year the team doesn't have a lot of size

McAvoy:" We don't have a lot of size, but the girls move well and they work hard in practice and I am excited about this year. Their work ethic is really good this year."

